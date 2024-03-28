Consignment store collecting donations for Bissel, Boyle agencies

A consignment store is collecting donations for Edmonton's Bissell Centre and Boyle Street Community Services, as both organizations prepare for a drop in funding.

Mod Uncorked Consignment is asking customers and community members to donate laundry detergent, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, coffee and menstrual products.

"I know that just the basic human need of a shower and water and being able to wash your clothes is essential to move up in life," owner and operator Limor Webber said during an interview on Thursday.

She told CTV News Edmonton she was "crushed" to hear that temporary funding the city provided to social agencies during the pandemic, and then topped up last year, will run out at the end of March.

According to a Bissell Centre spokesperson, the funding supported its community space on 96 Street for the last four years, which provided daily services like showers and laundry.

It also introduced users to housing and employment programs, among others.

"So we're losing that connection point for folks and so that journey out of poverty might start looking different for a lot of people," Chris Schieman explained.

Webber said not only is the need for this kind of programming visible throughout the city, but that she has seen the direct impact of it in her store when customers come from either Bissell or Boyle.

"There's something about small businesses, we just really understand what it is to struggle," Webber added, laughing.

"We can't express enough gratitude for Mod Uncorked for providing this to the community," Schieman said.

"We see this all the time. Organizations are always running their own drives – and we do encourage that. If you have the capacity to run your own campaign or your own drive, or do your own collection, do your own work, please, we invite you to do so."

Mod Uncorked already has a pile started in the back after announcing the drive on social media.

"The support has been amazing. Our community here, what we've built at Mod Uncorked, has been amazing. Our customers are incredible.

"So I'm just really hopeful that lots of people come and donate," Webber said.

The store will collect donations until the end of April. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 20 per cent off.

In the meantime, Schieman said Bissell is exploring other models for the community space, including a volunteer program.

With file from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Connor Hogg