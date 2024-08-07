Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products

A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.

Edmonton Police Service did not name the store when announcing charges against its two owners on Wednesday, but said it is located at 96 Street and 106 Avenue.

EPS and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) began investigating the store in early July and executed a search warrant on July 19.

Investigators found 28,000 illegal cigarettes equalling more than $8,500 in tax avoidance, weapons such as expandable batons and a large machete, $200,000 in cash, and controlled substances worth $35,000, including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.

The owners face a number of weapons and trafficking charges.

“We are seeing a disturbing trend with convenience stores openly selling drug paraphernalia, weapons and contraband tobacco and then dabbling into the sale of illicit drugs,” commented Cst. Michael Davis with EPS’ Crime Suppression Branch in a news release.

“This is turning convenience stores into a one-stop-shop for drug abusers and traffickers. It’s threatening the safety of Chinatown and is tarnishing its cultural identity and vibrancy in Edmonton.”