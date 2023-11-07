Convenient, safe, comfortable: First impressions from Valley Line Southeast commuters
Early reviews are in from professional commuters using Edmonton's newest LRT line.
CTV News Edmonton interviewed several people who took the Valley Line Southeast LRT to or from 102 Street Tuesday morning.
The majority of feedback was positive.
"It's doubled the quality of life," Doug Brinkman said. "I don't own a car, I don't ride a bike; I walk. And this has opened up the doors for me, in southeast Edmonton, to services [and] stores that I wouldn't normally have downtown."
Mike Siebert, who works out of the Enterprise Square business hub on Jasper Avenue, added, "I actually moved to Bonnie Doon when it was supposed to happen last summer, so I was very excited for it to open then and I'm really excited to have it running now."
Mill Woods resident Kaylie Davies-Brown had a similar story.
She estimated she has spent $700 in the last three months parking downtown daily. Also considering the fuel expense, she had been eagerly waiting for service to start.
"I have been waiting years, honestly," she said.
Tuesday was only the second weekday the line was in service, having opened on Saturday to hundreds of transit enthusiasts who marked the occasion with music and cake.
Although its opening was delayed for three years, the riders CTV News Edmonton spoke to weren't dwelling on that.
"Nothing's ever perfect; nothing's ever on time. But it's here now so we should appreciate it," Diane Spence said.
"I'm letting it go because of the convenience that it provides right now," Davies-Brown told CTV News Edmonton.
A person watches a Valley Line Southeast train arrive at the downtown 102 Street stop on Nov. 6, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)
"If they had an issue, they need to resolve it before the persons enter the trains because safety is priority," an international NorQuest College student, Harmanbreet Singh, commented.
When he moved to Edmonton about a year ago, Singh took buses to get to school. Often, weather would cause hiccups in the schedule and leave him late for classes.
"When there was the first snow, I saw two buses who crashed due to the snow. But as compared to buses, this is safest in the winter especially," Singh said.
Davies-Brown added: "I can imagine in the winter, I don't need to be stuck in traffic for like an hour and a half on my way home. That's going to be huge."
But Spence believes buses are faster for her, as there is a stop closer to her house than the LRT line.
She also hopes to see more pedestrian crosswalk signs put up.
Otherwise, her evaluation was: "It's comfortable, it's cozy and it's very new and nice. .. Very nice view."
None of the commuters reported any safety concerns.
"It's been pretty smooth sailing so far. Obviously, time will tell but seems pretty safe and seems like they've done their due diligence after finding those initial flaws," Siebert said.
The line is expected to carry 30,000 passengers daily between downtown Edmtonton and Mill Woods.
A city official could not say on Tuesday how many people used the line in its first four days of operation, but that monthly ridership data would be provided through Edmonton Transit Services.
The project was a private-public partnership endeavour between the City of Edmonton and TransEd Partners, which was not only responsible for designing and building the line, but is also responsible for its maintenance for three decades.
Valley Line Southeast cost $1.8 billion.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb and Matt Marshall
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
NEW Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson
A right-wing news commentator is to have a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January when he's scheduled to speak in Calgary.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
'He's just heartbroken': Calgary man looking for answers after disability scooter stolen
A Calgary man who lives with cerebral palsy is heartbroken after his disability scooter was stolen from the parkade of his low-income housing complex over the weekend.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson
A right-wing news commentator is to have a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January when he's scheduled to speak in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
U.S. dismisses charges against Saskatoon mother accused of faking deaths
A United States court has dismissed charges against a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her child before they crossed the border.
-
Saskatoon contractor takes Ace Burger to court over unpaid bill
The owners of a popular Saskatoon burger joint were in court last month after the contractor they hired to build the restaurant says they stiffed him on the bill.
-
Sask. intelligence team to focus on tracking down province's most violent offenders
A small unit within the Ministry of Corrections will be focused on gathering intelligence on Saskatchewan’s most violent offenders who are at large, ensuring they can’t access social assistance.
Regina
-
Sask. intelligence team to focus on tracking down province's most violent offenders
A small unit within the Ministry of Corrections will be focused on gathering intelligence on Saskatchewan’s most violent offenders who are at large, ensuring they can’t access social assistance.
-
Regina picks new police chief with Alberta, U.K. experience
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has officially announced who will become its next chief of police.
-
Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan premiers emphasize call to be part of housing deals
The premiers of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan are emphasizing the need for provinces to be at the table when Ottawa strikes housing deals with municipalities.
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Federal Fisheries Department doing a poor job of monitoring fishing industry: report
A new report slams the federal Fisheries Department for failing to properly monitor Canada's commercial fishing industry.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
Toronto
-
Case against Peter Nygard is based off 'revisionist history,' defence argues in Toronto sex assault trial
Two different portraits of disgraced mogul Peter Nygard were painted during closing arguments of his ongoing Toronto sex assault trial Tuesday — one, by his defence lawyers, of a dedicated businessman committed to his company, and another, by prosecutors, of a man who used his power and wealth to allegedly force women into nonconsensual sexual encounters, berating them if they opposed.
-
Those who set off fireworks illegally in Mississauga could now face $100K fines
Fines for illegally setting off fireworks in Mississauga have just skyrocketed by tens of thousands of dollars.
-
'Dangerous objects' found in Halloween candy collected in Pickering, Oshawa
Another police service in the Greater Toronto Area is reporting incidents of children getting tampered Halloween candy while trick-or-treating.
Montreal
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
-
Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic "stagnation."
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arsons at Montreal-area synagogue, institution
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating attempted arsons Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island and a neighbouring Jewish organization.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting
Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
CHEO unveils design plans for 1Door4Care building
CHEO marked an exciting milestone for youth patient care on Tuesday, unveiling its plan for the CHEO Integrated Treatment Centre, also known as 1Door4Care.
Kitchener
-
Flames tear through Cambridge home
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a Cambridge townhouse complex Tuesday morning.
-
Here's how much Waterloo Region workers need to earn per hour to make a living wage
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
-
Conservation officers investigating after bull moose shot, abandoned
Conservation officers are looking for the person who shot and abandoned a bull moose in September near the northern Ontario community of Westree, south of Timmins.
Winnipeg
-
Man facing charges after car rams into pick-up truck on Manitoba highway
The Manitoba RCMP has laid charges in connection with an incident on Sunday that involved the driver of a car ramming into a pick-up truck near Ste. Rose du Lac.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for man considered armed and dangerous in Bloodvein
The RCMP is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired outside of two homes in Bloodvein Tuesday morning.
-
Case against Peter Nygard is based off 'revisionist history,' defence argues in Toronto sex assault trial
Two different portraits of disgraced mogul Peter Nygard were painted during closing arguments of his ongoing Toronto sex assault trial Tuesday — one, by his defence lawyers, of a dedicated businessman committed to his company, and another, by prosecutors, of a man who used his power and wealth to allegedly force women into nonconsensual sexual encounters, berating them if they opposed.
Vancouver
-
East Vancouver brewery listed for sale as owners call for change to B.C.'s 'archaic' liquor regulations
A near decade-old craft brewery in East Vancouver is being sold, again, and its current owners says B.C.’s “archaic” regulatory framework is partially to blame.
-
Father of boy abducted by Randall Hopley not notified of offender's escape
The father of a boy abducted in 2011 by a man who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant says he's incredulous the repeat offender could walk away from a Vancouver halfway house.
-
Man accused of B.C. Mountie's murder makes court appearance
The man accused of killing a B.C. RCMP officer was in court Tuesday, where the case was adjourned until next year.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man sentenced for killing bear sow and cub in Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has sentenced a Tofino man to 30 days in jail and $11,000 in fines for illegally killing a black bear and her cub in his backyard two years ago.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders lobby for transition from open-net salmon farms
An alliance of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is calling on the federal government to stand firm on plans to transition away from open-net salmon farms in B.C. waters by 2025.
-
Nelly Furtado promises 'sexy,' 'spicy' show as host of 2024 Juno Awards
Nelly Furtado's pop music comeback continues with the singer stepping up to host the 2024 Juno Awards.