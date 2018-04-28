Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Convicted pedophile Karl Toft dies from lung cancer
Convicted sex offender Karl Toft leaves a parole hearing in Edmonton Thursday August 5, 2004. (CP PHOTO/Jason Scott)
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 5:39PM MDT
Convicted pedophile Karl Toft died at an Edmonton hospital Saturday morning.
The 81-year-old died from lung cancer at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.
Toft admitted to sexually assaulting more than 200 boys in New Brunswick and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the early 90s. He was released from prison in 2010.