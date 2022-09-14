Copper wire seized from rural location near Hinton

Police are looking for information after a significant amount of copper wire was seized from a rural location near Hinton on Sunday after a report from a citizen.

Mounties say the area was littered with debris, and there were a number of hazards and potential for forest fire on public lands.

Debris found on public lands near Hinton. (Source: RCMP)

While there are strict rules regarding the sale of scrap metals in Alberta, police say copper wire and metal theft continues to be a challenge throughout the province.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Hinton is about 288 kilometres west of Edmonton.