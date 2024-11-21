Coun. Cartmell running to be Edmonton's next mayor

EDMONTON
    Re-elected councillor Tim Cartmell is sworn in, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday October 26, 2021. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Re-elected councillor Tim Cartmell is sworn in, in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday October 26, 2021. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
    Two-term Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell will be running for mayor in 2025.

    The Ward pihêsiwin representative made the announcement Thursday morning via press release, writing that, “Edmonton is a city full of potential, but it’s clear we need leadership that listens and delivers real results."

    "I'm running for mayor because Edmonton deserves a leader who prioritizes what matters most to its residents."

    He said public safety, fiscal responsibility, and delivering essential services effectively will be the priorities of his campaign.

    Cartmell was first elected as a councillor in 2017, having previously worked as an engineer and project manager on Edmonton's Expo Centre and Northlands buildings, as well as in the provincial government's treasury board ministry.

    As a councillor, he has advocated for infrastructure investment in southwest Edmonton, including on projects like Terwillegar Drive's expansion and Rabbit Hill Road's twinning, and an improved winter strategy.

    More to come… 

