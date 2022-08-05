Coun. Janz violated code of conduct with 'pig' retweet: integrity commissioner
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz violated the Council Code of Conduct bylaw when he retweeted a post using a derogatory term for police, the city's integrity commissioner has found.
On May 29, Janz retweeted the following post:
“So this week a co-worker got a $409 ticket for failing to stop his bike at a stop sign. It was 7am in a residential area, the roads were empty, except for the pig hiding in the bushes.
The person who hit me with her car got a $47 ticket for failing to signal.
Seems fair.”
Seven complaints were made to the city’s integrity commissioner, Jamie Pytel. The complainants were not named in a report published July 4, in which Pytel noted that two sections of the code were relevant when examining Janz’ post.
The first maintains that “councillors will conduct themselves with decorum at all times, including while attending meetings, interacting with City Employees and Councillor’s employees, and engaging with the public.”
The second says that “councillors must not use any harassing, offensive, discriminatory, disrespectful, or unparliamentary language about Council, a Councillor, City employees, Councillor’s employees, or the public.”
Pytel also stated that she had warned Janz about retweets in February, noting that they could violate the code.
Pytel found that the use of the word “pig” in the retweet was a violation of the Code of Conduct.
She added that if Janz apologized, she would recommend that council take no further action.
On June 28, Janz posted the following message to his social media:
“On May 29, 2022, I retweeted a post that referred to an unidentified member of Calgary law enforcement using a derogatory term. I quickly deleted that post, but not before it was viewed by members of the public. I recognize that retweeting a post containing a derogatory term is contrary to the expectations of the Council Code of Conduct. I apologize to anyone who was offended by the retweeting of this post.”
Pytel cautioned that council was at liberty to reject her recommendation in the case.
A sanction hearing is scheduled for the Aug. 15 city council meeting.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend warming trend on the way
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
How many monkeypox cases are there in Canada?
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China announced Friday it was ending all contact with the United States on major issues -- including crucial climate cooperation that led to the international 2015 Paris accord -- as tensions and public rebukes ratcheted higher over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Women's hockey players fear financial fallout of frozen Hockey Canada funding
The federal government suspending Hockey Canada's funding because of problems distant to the national women's team can still affect it.
Two months of job losses a sign of shifting economy, economist suggests
Canada's economy appears to be backing away from the rapid jobs growth seen earlier this year, with July marking the second-straight month of job losses, even as the unemployment rate held steady.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
Calgary
-
Calgary police used non-lethal weapons in arrest of city hall break-in suspect
Police were called to the municipal building at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a break-in, and arrived to find a man with a knife lighting fires.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspect in multiple thefts
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who they say stole a laptop and committed other thefts.
-
Suspect sought after Beltline assault leaves victim with concussion
The incident happened outside Bacchus Karaoke and Bar in the 200 block of 14th Avenue S.E. just after midnight on June 5.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing 74-year-old mushroom picker
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for people to help find a 74-year-old woman — but only if they are familiar with the area where she went missing.
-
'Things just don’t add up': Missing Saskatoon woman's best friend calling for answers
Mary Culbertson has been best friends with Dawn Walker for 12 years and says each day has been different since Walker and her seven-year-old son went missing.
-
'Push the panic button': Sask. sees surge in syphilis cases
Medical health officers are warning about a spike in syphilis cases in Saskatchewan this year.
Regina
-
'Stuck in a cycle': Sask. community frustrated over government's handling of healthcare services
While driving by on Highway 10, Balcarres seems to be a typical rural Saskatchewan community. It has a bar, a rink, and as of late, closures to its hospital.
-
Regina organization seeking community feedback on proposed supervised consumption site
The Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre is asking the Regina Heritage community to provide feedback on the proposed development of a long-term supervised consumption site.
-
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut set to take on QCX mini-donut eating contest
Major League Eater Joey Chestnut will be at the Queen City Exhibition on Friday competing in a mini-donut eating contest in support of the local food bank.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | What happened to Eileen? Family seeks answers 60 years after P.E.I. woman's disappearance
What happened to Eileen Faye Williams? The missing woman’s family is still trying to answer that question, 60 years after she disappeared without a trace on Prince Edward Island.
-
Federal environment minister says Nova Scotia looking to 'stall' on carbon tax
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is disappointed Nova Scotia is looking to stall on taxing carbon pollution.
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking case
Two men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
-
Unions say hospital staffing shortages are impacting patient care
Unions representing 120,000 hospital workers are renewing their calls on the province to take immediate action to address a growing staffing crisis, which they say has been behind a number of recent emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Ontario long-term care home ordered to find new management after failing to comply with inspection notices
An Ontario long-term care home has been ordered to find a third party manager to temporarily oversee day-to-day operations after failing to comply with a slew of inspection notices over a three-year period.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 new deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations dropped by 27.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters free man's hand from bread-making machine at Orleans business
Emergency crews responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Friday for a man with his hand stuck in a bread-making machine at a business in Orleans.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest weekend of the summer in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario, warning a two-day heat event will bring temperatures of 31 C on Saturday and 33 C on Sunday.
-
OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo says a "few short-term factors" will result in continued bus trip cancellations into next week, including higher-than-usual sick leaves and normal seasonal vacations.
Kitchener
-
Guelph cyclist dies after being hit by train
The 31-year-old man was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo Region
Public Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say two dead, gunshots fired on Goulais Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie say two people are dead at the scene of a residential fire on Goulais Avenue.
-
Sudbury courthouse cleared after bomb threat, police say
The Sudbury courthouse has been cleared and personnel are returning to work.
-
Retirement home worker in Elliot Lake charged with assaulting resident
Police in Elliot Lake have charged a 58-year-old retirement worker with assaulting a resident.
Winnipeg
-
Employer prosecuted over incident where worker sustained spinal fracture
The owner of a construction business has been prosecuted following a July 2018 incident where a worker sustained a spinal fracture.
-
Police searching for man following break and enter and 'indecent act'
Winnipeg police are searching for a man following an incident where investigators said he broke into a home and committed an "indecent act."
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver mayoral candidate drops out of race a few months before election
One of the candidates for Vancouver's top job has left the race, according to a statement from his municipal party.
-
Latest on the lifeguard shortage: Vancouver modifying outdoor pool schedule
Due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage the city says is affecting services "across North America," Vancouver is changing its pool schedules again.
-
Beer cans spill from transport truck onto B.C. on-ramp
Metro Vancouver drivers dealt with a different kind of debris on the roadway during the commute in Friday morning: beer cans.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. pharmacists call on province to allow them to prescribe medications amid doctor shortage
Pharmacists are calling for the B.C. government to allow them to prescribe medication for minor ailments, especially as the province's doctor shortage continues to impact nearly a million residents.
-
Roadwork, overnight delays planned for Nanaimo, Lantzville highway
The B.C. government is warning drivers of upcoming roadwork along Highway 19 between Nanaimo and Lantzville, B.C.
-
Firefighters battle house fire in Saanich
Investigators were at the scene of a house fire Friday morning near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C.