

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A local councillor wants the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) to be audited as soon as possible.

New CEO Derek Hudson said the EEDC will indeed be audited so the city can see how its money is being spent—but in 2020.

Ward 11 Councillor Mike Nickel, who put forward a motion to get the audit done, wants it now.

“You don’t get to pick and choose when public money is on the line, and decide when the city comes and does an audit,” Nickel said. “What I’m hearing from businesses and individuals is that they very much want to see an audit done. A lot of people are saying they’re not getting their value.”

In its latest annual report, the EEDC said it is returning $8.67 worth of services on every dollar it received.

Hudson said the EEDC’s most successful marketing has been Explore Edmonton, an award-winning tourism campaign.

“It’s resonated really well in foreign markets,” Hudson said. “We typically don’t see that.”

Nickel plans on putting forward another motion to withhold funding to the EEDC until the audit is done.

With files from David Ewasuk