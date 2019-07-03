Downtown Edmonton is getting two new towers.

The Parkview project will feature two residential towers—of 47 and 40 storeys for a total of just over 1,000 suites—on 108 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The towers will be connected by 13-storey podium designed to have stores at street level.

"I think it's going to be a very interesting place to live," said John Day Developments President John Day. "Right on the LRT; right next to a big beautiful city park; family oriented units and great for singles, great for couples, great for seniors, great for young adults and great for children and pets."

A number of residential and commercial buildings will make way for the towers, including the historic El Mirador, a Spanish-style building from 1935, Queen Donair and the nightclub Anthem.

"No one will be happy with the loss of the El Mirador," Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen said. "Nobody's happy about that."

The project will cost $300 million.

The developer wants to start construction in 2021 and complete the first phase in 2025.

