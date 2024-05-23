EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in Edmonton

    The Edmonton Police Service's forensic unit could be seen parked outside a Delwood home after a man was found dead there May 11, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton Police Service's forensic unit could be seen parked outside a Delwood home after a man was found dead there May 11, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police have charged an Edmonton couple in the death of a 64-year-old man earlier this month.

    Officers received a complaint of a suspicious death at 7:30 p.m. on May 11 at a home in the area of 135A Avenue and 68 Street.

    Investigators found the body of Brian Rud inside the home.

    Homicide detectives determined the circumstances around the man's death were suspicious and the man and the woman who reported Rud's death were arrested.

    An autopsy on May 15 confirmed Rud's death is a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released for investigative reasons.

    A 32-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have each been charged with second-degree murder in Rud's death.

    No further information has been released.

