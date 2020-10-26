EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the St. Albert Retirement Residence is growing after a 34th resident was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

It's an increase of one case from over the weekend.

"We will continue with our stringent cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the home and to be at the ready to help support wherever we are needed," reads a release from the facility.

"By following the safeguards in place, remaining calm and focussing on resident care we will get through this together."

All residents are self-isolating in their private suites. The facility says its adapting social interactions including social events and interactions with family to digital participation.

St. Albert has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks with the city's active case count rising from 18 on Oct. 9 to 91 on Oct. 23. At the end of last week, St. Albert had the fourth highest active case count of all Alberta municipalities.



