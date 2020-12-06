EDMONTON -- As cases rise across the province, so are the number of patients requiring care from health care professionals in the intensive care units.

“Physically we’re busy. I’m running around every day, I don’t eat, I don’t drink, I get home and I’m starving but that’s not what’s wearing us down,” said Darren Markland a physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital ICU.

He said it’s the emotional side of treating severely ill patients that is taking a toll.

“We get to know these patients on a much more personal level than we’re used,” he said.

With family not allowed to visit, he said health care workers like himself step in to fill that void for their patients.

“I think that’s a bit of a gift because it installs humanity but it also makes it far harder to do the things that we do because we have to distance ourself a little bit from the inhumane nature that is necessitated by putting people on machines and taking away their conscienceness so that they survive,” he said.

Dr. Markland recently decided to give the public a glimpse of one of those moments on social media.

It’s me, the respiratory therapist and the bedside nurse gowning up together. Only 3 of us will do this to reduce the risk of exposure. Despite the layers of protective clothing between us she can see the concern in my eyes, and I see the fear in hers. — Darren Markland (@drdagly) November 29, 2020

“In that moment as I was going into the room I just thought about this how this woman knows me and she knows that every time I come in it’s not with good news,” he said.

He was about to tell his patient she would require a ventilator.

“It’s time, you can’t keep this up for much longer.”

Tears, “The tube?”

I nod. You will be asleep, you won’t feel a thing.”

“Promise?” The effort of speaking is making her sats drop.

“I swear.”

“Am I going to be ok?”

“We are going to give you the best care.” — Darren Markland (@drdagly) November 29, 2020

“And there was a possibility that after this she would not wake up,” said Dr. Markland.

“We were really worried for her and she was worried too and both of us knowing that at the exact same time I think is what drove us to tears.”

He wanted to share these moments as a way to educate people about what happens with severe COVID-19 cases.

“I try to do it in such a way that they just pay attention to the things that have to be done,” he said.

Dr. Neeja Bakshi, has also been sharing her experiences working on the COVID-19 ward.

A thread. Day in The Life of a COVID ward doctor.

Wake up, anxious of the unpredictability of the day. Start day, 7:30am. Survey ward, check how many new admissions, ward transfers, and deaths occurred overnight. Receive handover from overnight covering doc. Ensure PPE in check. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Start rounding. Get interuppted for more handovers of new admitted patients. Coordinate with other COVID teams as to who will become MRP (most responsible provider) for new patients as they come in. Continue rounding. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Get urgent call to see patient suddenly needing 60L of oxygen. Try to quickly but safely put on all appropriate PPE, including N95. While in room, someone yells in that patient across the hall is also desaturating. Ask nurse to call rapid response team to help. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Call ICU on patient you are currently seeing, hoping there is capacity. Try to call family of crashing patient while frantically giving orders for the other crashing patient. Receive message that ER is at capacity, can we try to get our discharges out? — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Try to discharge in between crashing patients so we can empty beds for new patients coming in. Call community doctor to give handover, but get interuppted to review results of 2nd crashing patient. Lose train of thought, and forget to call community doctor. Send 1 patient to ICU. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Call family of next patient who was crashing and change goals of care to palliation and try to arrange FaceTime so they can say goodbye if time allows. Go back to trying to discharge patient. Receive call from ICU to take patient from them onto ward — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

So they can create capacity for their next critical patient. Have 10 minutes of repreive, and realize you still have 21 patients to see and it's already 13:00. Continue rounding, but now patient having stroke while covid+. Initiate rapid response again. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

Manage this patient, and finally get to round. Update families after each patient. It is now 16:00, and I am unclear if I've even gone to the bathroom all day. Finish the day at 21:00, not having eaten. Go home, shower, decontaminate, and get ready to repeat tomorrow. #COVID19AB — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) December 5, 2020

While former politician and Edmonton emergency room physician Raj Sherman recounts his personal experience getting sick with the virus.

“The bones were hurting, in fact my skin was hurting. Cough and fever and chills like I hadn’t had,” said Dr. Sherman.

“Sense of smell and taste were gone for about ten days and just a lot of coughing and wheezing. And a lot of exhaustion.“

He’s not sure where he was exposed, but says his symptoms lasted for at least two weeks.

“COVID-19 doesn’t care if you believe in it or not, it’s just a message that we all need to take it very seriously to prevent the spread,”

Dr. Markland firmly believes a lockdown is the only way to get a handle on the rising number of positive cases.

“I want people to do the bare minimum so that we can preserve our hospitals for them when they need it for other reasons.”