COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
Those cases were identified after the province completed more than 6,200 tests. There are now 32,711 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. However, testing capacity and eligibility limits mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is likely much higher.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remained at 1,584, what was reported on Thursday. That represents a slight decline from Wednesday's revised patient count of 1,648 — a new pandemic high.
The 1,584 includes 118 patients in intensive care units — an increase of six since Thursday. Alberta's ICU count has held steady between 104 and 114 patients since Jan. 17.
The Edmonton zone leads the province for patients in ICU with 49, while the Calgary zone has 45.
Twenty-six more deaths from the disease were reported Friday, raising the pandemic total to 3,634.
The Calgary zone has more than 13,100 active cases, while the Edmonton zone has 9,961. The Central and North zones have 3,602 and 2,892 active infections of COVID-19, respectively, while the South zone reported 2,751.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
According to Hinshaw, Alberta Health data indicates the province has likely passed the peak of COVID-19 cases from the fifth wave, but she doesn't believe it's time to switch to an endemic approach.
Premier Jason Kenney, however, promised a plan would come early next week to end Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions "in the very near future."
Edmonton's mayor is among the voices pleading with the Alberta government not to relax public health measures "too soon and too fast."
RCMP escorted some truckers into the United States at Alberta's Coutts border crossing on Thursday when a second blockade on a highway leading to the main crossing opened to traffic.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over relentless horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Toronto to see 'large police presence' as city prepares for convoy protest
Toronto's police chief says the public should expect to see a large police presence in the downtown core this weekend as a convoy protest against vaccine mandates rolls into town.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave crests.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
NACI's new guidance: Get fully vaccinated, even if previously infected with COVID-19
After hundreds of thousands of Canadians were infected with the Omicron variant in the last two months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance emphasizing the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations even for those with a previous infection.
Wife of former NHL defenceman asks league, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
-
Rural Albertans applauding removal of COVID-19 restrictions, but support for Kenney still wavers
Albertans living in rural communities are applauding Jason Kenney’s plan to remove the province’s COVID-19 restrictions as early as next week, but the move itself may be ‘too little, too late’ to regain their full support.
-
Coutts, Alta., mayor meets with truckers as protest at U.S. border continues
The mayor of a village affected by protesters at Alberta's main United States border crossing says he decided to cross the divide and meet with those who have been disrupting traffic there for nearly a week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'
A Saskatoon city councillor is worried a "ramp" of snow accumulating on a busy Saskatoon bridge could lead to tragedy.
-
'We've got to do something': Saskatoon woman launches campaign to save Extra Foods from closure
A longtime resident of Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood has launched a campaign to save Extra Foods from closure.
-
Saskatoon baker named judge on new Food Network show
A Saskatoon baker is rising to the occasion as she makes her debut on the Canadian small screen next month.
Regina
-
Increased security presence at Sask. Legislative Building ahead of weekend protests
With another event protesting current public health measures expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, an increased security presence has been implemented at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
Texas woman Regina Mayor mistaken for Regina's mayor on Twitter
A recent case of mistaken identity on Twitter led Texas woman Regina Mayor to clarify that she is not in fact, the Mayor of Regina.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
Atlantic
-
Many malls, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials confirmed the province's first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford makes statement ahead of Toronto convoy protest, calls Ottawa situation 'an occupation'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has full confidence Toronto police will be able to handle Saturday's convoy protest and there will be 'zero tolerance' for any potential acts of violence.
-
Health-care workers announce counter protest to convoy in Toronto
A planned trucker protest in Toronto this weekend against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions has prompted concerned health-care workers to organize a counter protest.
-
Toronto to see 'large police presence' as city prepares for convoy protest
Toronto's police chief says the public should expect to see a large police presence in the downtown core this weekend as a convoy protest against vaccine mandates rolls into town.
Montreal
-
Quebec City version of 'freedom' protest continues
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Two of three high school coaches charged with sex offences remain in jail pending bail hearings
Two of the three men arrested this week in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two students at a Montreal school will have to spend the weekend in jail, while they wait for their lawyers to build a case for bail.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over relentless horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
Kitchener
-
New walking tour unearths forgotten Black history in Kitchener
The hour long tour, Black Presence in Berlin, is about the first Black settlers in Berlin, which is now Kitchener. It explains who the first Black settlers were, why they came to Kitchener and their importance in building the community.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on Friday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Waterloo Region wastewater
Health officials in Waterloo Region say the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has been detected in the area's wastewater.
Northern Ontario
-
Friends say Sudbury student killed in hit-and-run was kind, smart, had a bright future
Friends of Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad, 36, say she was a kind person with a bright future who wanted to live in Sudbury permanently.
-
Norovirus likely circulating in Sudbury, has similar symptoms to COVID-19, health unit says
A recent increase in gastrointestinal illness is likely due to norovirus circulating in childcare centres and in the community, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.
-
Sudden death of contractor at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a Technica Mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
Winnipeg
-
Protest opposing public health measures and mandates takes over portion of downtown Winnipeg
A group of demonstrators set up outside the Manitoba Legislative Building is using semi trucks, trailers and farm machinery to block some downtown roads in an effort to voice opposition to vaccine mandates and public health measures.
-
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
-
Firefighters demolish portion of building destroyed by fire on Langside Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has demolished part of a building on Langside Street that was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver homeowner cannot purchase part of the coastline to repair her swimming pool, court rules
The owner of a waterfront home in West Vancouver is not entitled to buy or lease a part of the shoreline from the province, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
Suspect charged in New Westminster strip club stabbing
Nearly six months after a stabbing at a strip club in New Westminster, police announced Friday that charges had been laid in the case.
-
Battery of powered wheelchair died, leaving B.C. man sitting in oncoming traffic for hours: RCMP
A man sat in oncoming traffic for hours in Kelowna earlier this week when the battery of his powered wheelchair died, police in the city say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberal party warns of text messages sharing false voter registration codes
The B.C. Liberal party says it is taking “legal steps” to identify who is behind text messages providing people with false registration codes to vote in its leadership race.
-
Police search for car linked to missing Vancouver Island mom, baby
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are searching for a blue sedan that may be linked to a missing woman and her infant son.
-
911 dispatch apologizes to Victoria business after ignoring calls for help during COVID-19 protest
Greater Victoria’s 911 dispatch service is apologizing to the staff of a downtown Starbucks after calls for help were ignored.