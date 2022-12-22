COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported

A couple wearing masks walk past a mural of a mother and child in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A couple wearing masks walk past a mural of a mother and child in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?

The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island