EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has declared an outbreak at Edmonton's Ross Sheppard High School after a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Sept. 12.

According to a letter sent to parents and posted on the school's website on Sunday, the two cases are not related and neither was contracted at the school.

"AHS has advised us that 53 Grade 10 students and two staff members need to be tested and isolate at home for 14 days," the letter from Principal Rick Stanley reads. "If your child is required to isolate, you will have received a call from the school."

The school will have been thoroughly cleaned before students return Monday morning.

The first case was confirmed on Sept. 7.

Alberta classifies an outbreak at a school as two or more cases within a 14-day period.

When there is one case identified at a school, it enters an "alert" status.