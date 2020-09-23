EDMONTON -- Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to an outbreak at an Edmonton homeless shelter.

An Edmontonian experiencing homelessness who attended the Hope Mission Emergency Shelter tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five more people tested positive COVID-19 in connection to the outbreak, but one has recovered, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson said. These are the first reported cases at an Edmonton shelter.

Health officials conducted contact tracing and scheduled testing for those exposed.

People who were deemed to be at risk of contracting the disease were referred to the Edmonton Isolation Facility, AHS said.

The emergency shelter is one of two Hope Mission opened this summer to further assist homeless Edmontonians in the pandemic.

CTV News has reached out to Hope Mission for more information about the outbreak.

The city of Edmonton had 717 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.