EDMONTON -- Students with symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to get tested and only be allowed back into class after a negative result, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw outlined the police while discussing the province's back-to-school plan with Education Minister Adriana LaGrange during a Facebook Live stream on Tuesday night.

"If it is negative and as long as their symptoms don’t change and they remain roughly the same as they always are, then that child would not be sent home,” she said.

Dr. Hinshaw noted that some children have frequent COVID-like symptoms due to allergies, and added that it would be up to parents to assess their children's health.

"As long as there's no change, they can continue going to school."

Should a student or staff test positive, close contacts of that individual would also be required to quarantine.

The province announced its decision to resume in-class learning for the 2020-21 school year last Tuesday after debating three options, including partially returning to school or continuing to learn from home.