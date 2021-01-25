EDMONTON -- The manslaughter trial of a 52-year-old truck driver has been temporarily adjourned while the accused is tested for COVID-19.

Bradley Barton is charged in the death of Cindy Gladue, 36, who died at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

The jury was told not to come in on Monday after Barton reported feeling unwell. Court could resume as early as Thursday if test results come back negative.

Gladue bled to death in a bathtub at the hotel.

Barton was initially acquitted of charges of first-degree murder in Gladue’s death in 2015, but the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial in 2019.

The new trial began on Jan. 11.