EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 testing program that began in southern Alberta in November 2020 is expanding to Edmonton International Airport in February.

The tests could eliminate the 14-day quarantine period for international travellers and make Edmonton a safer and more convenient travel option, according to EIA.

"To be able to do that right at the airport upon travel and prove the negative test and test people asymptomatic is important," Steve Maybee with EIA told CTV News Edmonton. "It's all about health and safety."

Passengers arriving from outside Canada can choose to enrol in the pilot program and get a test at the airport. They will receive results within 48 hours.

Once confirmed negative for the novel coronavirus, the traveller may leave self-isolation on the condition that they remain in Alberta for 14 days, get another COVID-19 test within the next six to seven days and complete daily symptom checks.

This testing has been offered at the Calgary International Airport and the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta since the fall.

Out of the 39,000 travellers that enrolled, 1.15 per cent tested positive.

The tests will be offered at EIA beginning on Feb. 1, 2021.