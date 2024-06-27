EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash closes Highway 43 in Whitecourt

    Whitecourt map
    Share

    A crash early Thursday morning made Highway 43 in Whitecourt impassable.

    The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at 51 Street.

    RCMP said traffic was affected in all directions but did not provide any details about the number of people involved or injuries. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News