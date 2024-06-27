Crash closes Highway 43 in Whitecourt
A crash early Thursday morning made Highway 43 in Whitecourt impassable.
The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at 51 Street.
RCMP said traffic was affected in all directions but did not provide any details about the number of people involved or injuries.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.
Federal government to offer evacuations of Canadians from Lebanon
As tensions in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel increase, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed plans to extract Canadians from the volatile country.
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather than safety concerns.
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Calgary
WestJet starts cancelling flights as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet is cancelling 25 flights on Thursday and Friday, impacting 300 travellers, as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics.
Murder-conspiracy trial to hear about data on phones seized from Coutts blockade
A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
1 in hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary
Police are investigating a stabbing along 32 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday evening.
Lethbridge
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
-
'Always a risk': Lethbridge taking stock of water infrastructure in light of Calgary main break
In light of the ongoing water main repair in Calgary, Lethbridge city council was provided an update on the city's pipe infrastructure and discussed if there's any potential for a similar catastrophic break.
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
Saskatoon
Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash
A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
'It was a struggle but we got through it': Sask. grads celebrate triumphant end after turbulent journey
It’s a big week for Grade 12 graduates across Saskatchewan who are marking the end of their high school careers.
Regina
Regina's Breast Health Centre under construction, expected to open early 2025
The new Breast Health Centre in Regina is currently under construction and expected to open early next year.
-
'It's an overreach': Regina-born actor criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany took the opportunity Wednesday to publicly criticize Saskatchewan's controversial Parent's Bill of Rights.
-
Police asking for footage, information related to yard sale assault
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is urging the public to share footage or information surrounding a serious assault committed at a yard sale late last week.
Vancouver
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
Three B.C. First Nations request return of land held by potato farm in Surrey
A trio of First Nations have requested a parcel of land in Surrey, B.C., be returned to their territory.
Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked
Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.
Vancouver Island
5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island
Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Addiction recovery home for new moms first of its kind on Vancouver Island
Come summer’s end, six new moms and their babies will be healing from addiction together in a Greater Victoria home.
-
Toronto
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
Man, 23, dies after shooting in North York
A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.
Ontario family waited months to receive compensation for their 12-year-old son's flight delay, cancellation
An Ontario father was caught up in a bureaucratic loop trying to get compensation for his 12-year-old son’s delayed and then cancelled flight.
Montreal
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
Police raid at Motel St-Jacques leaves residents scrambling to find new housing
Residents of Montreal's Motel Saint-Jacques have been given a week and a half to leave following a major police raid Thursday. Montreal police say for years, the hotel was a hotbed for sex work, drugs and violence.
Atlantic
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
Man arrested during emergency alert in Lunenburg county was carrying gardening tool: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
Winnipeg
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
Neil Young concerts cancelled due to illness
Neil Young’s Crazy Horse will not play in Winnipeg next month.
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
Ottawa
BREAKING Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
The Public Service of Canada says 91 per cent of the more than 65,000 union members who responded to the survey said they are "strongly opposed" to the return to office mandate, and 75 per cent of respondents are willing to take action to fight the new mandate.
-
Northern Ontario
Timmins looking at incentives to ease doctor shortage
Officials in Timmins said a health care breakdown could hit the city in the next five years if nothing is done to replace dozens of retiring physicians in both family and specialized medicine.
New North Bay childcare centre to open at former school
A new childcare centre is opening in North Bay at the side of an old school on Chapais Street in an effort to address the district's long waitlist for spots.
-
Barrie
Fierce Paralympian triathlon competitor hails from Wasaga Beach
Leeanne Taylor is competing in a Montreal qualifier for the Paralympics held in France this summer.
Construction on Orillia's boat launch parking lot has hit a few roadblocks.
Month-long delay expected before reopening of Orillia's boat launch parking lot.
Two riding lawnmowers stolen in Huntsville: OPP
Two riding lawnmowers taken from a locked property in Huntsville.
Kitchener
Cambridge tenants call living situation 'unbearable' as they wait for repairs from March flood
Residents at a Cambridge apartment building have been waiting four months for management to make repairs after a flood ruined four units.
Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
'People in our community are having a hard time': Food Drive Initiative returns to Cambridge
A popular food collective service has come back to Cambridge.
London
Headliner change at Rock the Park in London
Rock the Park has announced an update to its lineup — replacing a headliner. Canadian classic rocker Bryan Adams will replace Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
Small-town mural captures small-town price of war in Canada
A small-town artistic tribute to the fallen has captured over 100 years of military history.
Windsor
Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person
Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.
School board trustees sanction colleague, despite public notice that meeting was cancelled
When uniformed Windsor police officers were called to clear the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) gallery on Tuesday, they informed attendees that the trustees were going home and the meeting they came to observe would not be happening. However, this was not the case.
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.