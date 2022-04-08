Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end

The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.

The male driver of the scooter was taken to hospital in unknown condition, CTV News was told on scene.

Edmonton police are investigating a crash between a car and a scooter in the area of 100 Avenue and 170 Street on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

The Edmonton Police Service was on scene investigating.