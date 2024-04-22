EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash slows down westbound traffic on Whitemud Drive at 53 Avenue exit: police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
    A crash is affecting traffic on Whitemud Drive's westbound lanes at 53 Avenue Monday morning.

    Edmonton police issued the traffic advisory just after 8:30 a.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area.

    "Please be advised of slow moving traffic on Whitemud Drive westbound at the 53 Avenue exit as police respond to a collision in that area," the Edmonton Police Service said.

    More to come…

