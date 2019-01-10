Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews evacuated after fire at Groat Road Bridge construction site
Fire crews were called to the Groat Road Bridge after a fire broke out during construction.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:39PM MST
Crews working on the construction underneath the Groat Road Bridge were temporarily evacuated on Thursday morning after a fire broke out near a 1,000 gallon propane tank under the bridge.
When firefighters arrived around 10:36 a.m., they found smoke and a hose coming from the tank. They began the process of cooling it down and shut down the propane supply.
Groat Road Bridge was shut down for a short period of time, but has since reopened.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages is still under investigation.