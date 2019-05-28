Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four fire crews responded to two fires in Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton fire crews were called to two brush fires in Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday afternoon.
One blaze, east of Scona Road, was reported at 3:06 p.m. A second fire, about half a kilometre away, was reported by multiple people at 3:16 p.m.
A total of six crews responded, arriving on scene within minutes.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, the first fire was under control by 3:28 p.m. and the second by 4:38 p.m.
Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots at 5:40 p.m.
There were no injuries recorded.