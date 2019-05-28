Edmonton fire crews were called to two brush fires in Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday afternoon.

One blaze, east of Scona Road, was reported at 3:06 p.m. A second fire, about half a kilometre away, was reported by multiple people at 3:16 p.m.

A total of six crews responded, arriving on scene within minutes.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, the first fire was under control by 3:28 p.m. and the second by 4:38 p.m.

Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots at 5:40 p.m.

There were no injuries recorded.