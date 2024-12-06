Crews to perform avalanche control work on Icefields Parkway on Saturday

EDMONTON
    Icefields Parkway will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday from Parker Ridge to Big Bend while crews perform avalanche control work.

    A winter storm was forecasted to hit Jasper National Park starting Friday afternoon, bringing 15 to 25 cms of snow.

    Officials say the roadway will be reopened earlier if it's safe to do so.

    "Parks Canada only closes roads when absolutely necessary, when weather, road or avalanche conditions present a risk to human life," Parks Canada said in a news release on Friday.

    "When roads are closed, gates are locked for the safety of park visitors and motorists. Breaking gates or intruding into avalanche control areas is unsafe and illegal."

    The latest road information will be posted on 511.alberta.ca

