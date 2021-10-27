Crews work to contain 1,000L oil spill near stormwater facility in north Edmonton

Fire crews work to contain an oil spill in a north Edmonton stormwater facility on Oct 27, 2021. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Fire crews work to contain an oil spill in a north Edmonton stormwater facility on Oct 27, 2021. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories