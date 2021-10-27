Crews work to contain 1,000L oil spill near stormwater facility in north Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Firefighters, HAZMAT teams and EPCOR crews were all working to contain a large oil spill in north Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 call was made at 2:11 p.m., after about 1,000 litres of oil was spilled from a Jiffy Lube location at 164A Avenue and 45 Street, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said..

An EFRS spokesperson said the oil entered a drain and made its way into a nearby stormwater pond.

It was unclear how much oil entered the stormwater system.

"We have installed booms at the Brintnell stormwater management facility to mitigate the impact of any oil that may have entered the facility. At this time it is unknown if there are any impacts to the facility," EPCOR spokesperson Laura Ehrkamp said.

It was unclear what caused the spill and a private cleanup company was seen working in the parking lot just outside of the Jiffy Lube.

Alberta Environment was also called to the scene.