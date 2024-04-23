Crime fighting contest: New online initiative and top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada unveiled

Two men wanted by the Edmonton Police Service are among Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives.

The fugitives are wanted in 18 police stations across seven provinces as well as the United States. Among them are Joseph Chlala and Saed Osman who are both wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for murder.

Toronto Police Service, the Bolo Program and Toronto Crime Stoppers gathered for a news conference on Tuesday morning to reveal the updated list, and to unveil a new online initiative

During the press conference, Bolo Program executive director Max Langlois literally put money on the table to represent the rewards for tips leading to the fugitives' arrests in the sum of $1 million.

"Since 2018, our biggest challenge has not been getting eyeballs on our campaigns. Our biggest challenge has been keeping them there," said Langlois.

Langlois also announced a new initiative called the 'Bolo Lineup Contest' which aims to encourage members of the public to be on the lookout for the Top 25 in the future.

"Beginning today, any Canadian resident aged 18 and older who visits the Bolo website will have a chance to earn a number of high value prizes," Langlois added. "All participants have to do is familiarize themselves with our top 25 fugitives and currently identify some of them in a series of lineups."

Prizes of the contest include a $10,000 travel voucher, Mac Book Airs, Playstation 5 consoles, and iPads as well as gift cards and prepaid credit cards.

"Our message to these fugitives is simple: today is a good day to turn yourself in," Langlois said. "You've evaded arrest so far, but you can't look over your shoulder every minute of every day."

Tips that lead to the arrest of any of the fugitives range from $50,000 to $100,000.

For more details regarding the most wanted fugitives in Canada or the Bolo Lineup Contest, visit the Bolo Program website.