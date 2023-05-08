CTV News to co-host Alberta leaders debate May 18

UCP Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley will take part in the Alberta Provincial Leaders' Debate on May 18.

CTV News Edmonton will produce and broadcast the debate in partnership with Global News at 6 p.m.

Erin Isfeld and Global News Edmonton's Scott Roberts will co-moderate it.

Journalists from CBC News, Postmedia and CityNews will join the panel.

Watch the debate on CTV News at Six and CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Follow our election coverage online.

Albertans will vote on May 29.