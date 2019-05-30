Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Current wildfire evacuation alerts
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:14AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:01AM MDT
Current evacuation orders issued in the province of Alberta as a result of wildfires.
Town of High Level and Bushe River Reserve
- Issued May 19
- Evacuees should register at the reception centres at the La Crete Heritage Centre or the Fort Vermillion Community Cultural Complex
- A number of roads are closed in the area due to the wildfires. Road conditions are available online.
La Crete Ferry Campground east to Range Road 164 and north and south of Highway 697
- Issued May 29
- Evacuees should evacuate to La Crete
County of Northern Lights southward from the Twin Lakes campground, westward from the Notikewin River
- Issued May 29
- Evacuees should report to the reception centre in the County of Northern Lights main office building.
County of Northern Lights from the northern border of the county to Township Road 922
- Issued May 29
- Evacuees should report to the reception centre in the County of Northern Lights main office building.
Hamlet of Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation
- Issued May 29
- Evacuees should drive south on Highway 813 to the Calling Lake Recreation Centre
Chipewyan Lake Village
- Issued May 30
- Evacuees should head south on the ALPAC Road to the Calling Lake Community Centre.
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
- Issued May 30
- Door to door evacuations of Sandy Lake as a result of a possible closure of Highway 813
- Evacuees should register at the Calling Lake Recreation complex