Current evacuation orders issued in the province of Alberta as a result of wildfires.

Town of High Level and Bushe River Reserve

Issued May 19

Evacuees should register at the reception centres at the La Crete Heritage Centre or the Fort Vermillion Community Cultural Complex

A number of roads are closed in the area due to the wildfires. Road conditions are available online.

La Crete Ferry Campground east to Range Road 164 and north and south of Highway 697

Issued May 29

Evacuees should evacuate to La Crete

County of Northern Lights southward from the Twin Lakes campground, westward from the Notikewin River

Issued May 29

Evacuees should report to the reception centre in the County of Northern Lights main office building.

County of Northern Lights from the northern border of the county to Township Road 922

Issued May 29

Hamlet of Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation

Issued May 29

Evacuees should drive south on Highway 813 to the Calling Lake Recreation Centre

Chipewyan Lake Village

Issued May 30

Evacuees should head south on the ALPAC Road to the Calling Lake Community Centre.

Hamlet of Sandy Lake