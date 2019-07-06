Local dairy producers invited the public to breakfast a New Mars Dairy Saturday, to learn about where milk comes from and life on a dairy farm.

New Mars Dairy, south of Edmonton, also hosted guided tours of the dairy operation and activities like face painting and free ice cream.

Organizers say the event aims to educate consumers about the industry and its treatment of animals.

A lot of people are excited about it, and a lot of them, it's the first dairy farm they've been on, and that's really wonderful," said Greg Debbink with Alberta Milk.

New Mars Dairy is home to about 300 Holstein cows.

"We feel very responsible for our cows, and for our fields,” said owner/operator Lizette Schrijver. “We want to show people we take care of our cows, and that we produce milk, and we have an honest product."

This year’s event drew 2,200 people, more than triple the turnout last year.