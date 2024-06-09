Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media

The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.

Johnson donned an Oilers jersey and posted a rally video on X in order to fulfill the terms of the losing bet he made with Sohi over which team would prevail in the NHL’s Western Conference Final.

Edmonton won in six games to advance to the finals against Florida, where they lost Game 1 3-0 Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

“Now I know what you may be thinking,” Johnson said on X. “Why is the mayor of Dallas wearing an Oilers jersey?

“Well, to be honest, I’d prefer not to be wearing this, but a bet’s a bet,” he added. “And I promised the mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi, that if the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars I would wear an Oilers jersey and record a good luck video.

“On that note,” he said, continuing, “I want to extend my best wishes to the mayor of Edmonton, and the entire city of Edmonton as the Oilers gear up to face the Florida Panthers in the NHL Stanley Cup finals.

“Edmonton Oilers!” Johnson added. “Consider this your official Texas-sized pep talk!

“Go out there,” he said, “give it your all and good luck in the Stanley Cup finals.”

Premier wants to bet Fla. governor

Alberta premier Danielle Smith reached out on social media Saturday to propose a friendly, boozy bet with Florida governor Ron DeSantis on the outcome of the finals, with Alberta craft whisky on the line for Smith and Florida craft rum coming north if the Oilers win.

So far, mum's the word from DeSantis, who is not known to be much of a hockey fan.

CTV News has reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Sunrise mayor wants to bet

Sohi has already accepted a friendly bet with Sunrise, Fla. Mayor Mike Ryan, who said he will send Sohi a Panthers jersey to wear at a public meeting if Florida defeats the Oilers in the finals.

Sohi, who was in Calgary Friday attending a conference for Alberta mayors, wasted little time in trash-talking the Sunrise mayor back on X.

“Now there’s only one team between us and the Cup,” said Sohi. “Florida Panthers, the Oilers are coming for you, and you’re not just facing off against Edmonton. We have all of Canada behind us, and I’m here today with mayors from across Alberta who will be cheering hard for another Alberta win.

“I have heard that mayor Mike Ryan of Sunrise wants to make a bet. Well Mayor Ryan, I accept your terms. A lot of mayors are wearing Oilers jerseys today – and you are next!”

Game 2 is Monday night in Sunrise. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.