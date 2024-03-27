'Dangerous driving spree' leads to impaired driving charges against semi driver

The driver of a tractor trailer is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after what police call a "dangerous driving spree."

Police received multiple calls around 6:24 Monday evening about a truck swerving erratically and going approximately 150 km/h on Anthony Henday Drive.

It then went into the Walker area where police said it hit a parked pickup truck, knocked over a tree, then ran a red light at the 50 Street and 22 Avenue intersection.

They said the truck continued south on 50 Street, traveling 100 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, drove through a ditch then turned east onto 41 Avenue.

The truck turned north onto 34 Street, rear-ended a pickup truck, then veered off the road hitting more trees before coming to a stop in a field.

There were five people in the truck that was rear-ended. Police said all were taken to hospital, the driver with serious non-life threatening injuries, the others as a precaution.

The semi-driver was not hurt and was arrested.

Dominic Zajac, 39, is charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and refusal to provide a breath sample.

Police said his license has also been suspended.