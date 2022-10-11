Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier.
In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Smith won the United Conservative Party's leadership race to replace Jason Kenney on the sixth and final ballot with 53.77 per cent of votes, defeating her closest challenger Travis Toews, the former finance minister.
In May, Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from party members in a leadership review — enough to technically remain in the UCP's top job — but resigned, indicating it did not represent "adequate support to continue on as leader."
Smith becomes Alberta's eighth premier since 2006 and the third woman to hold the province's top job — a Canadian first.
"I am truly humbled and honoured to serve," she said. "Like many Albertans, I've always believed that freedom is foundational."
Smith said she would stand up and protect Alberta's Charter rights and "exclusive rights" over areas of provincial jurisdiction.
"Albertans have been through so much over these last two-and-a-half years," she added. "Our rights and freedoms have been tested. I will ensure as head of this government that those rights and freedoms are protected."
Danielle Smith takes the oath of office as Premier of Alberta on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (Source: Government of Alberta).
NEXT STEPS
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Smith announced she would run in a by-election in the southern Alberta riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat after the incumbent MLA resigned from the post. No date has been announced.
In a letter to the UCP caucus last week, Smith said following her meeting with cabinet Tuesday, she would be directing members to "refrain from conducting further ministerial business" until around Oct. 24.
Smith also pledged to meet individually with members to discuss the "most pressing" priorities for their respective constituencies.
A retreat is then scheduled for Oct. 17 to 19 in Sylvan Lake to focus on "teambuilding, unity and positioning caucus as central to the policy development and legislative process."
She has previously said that a new cabinet will then be publicly announced on Oct. 21.
Smith closed the letter informing caucus about the plan for the coming weeks by saying Albertans "want and expect" the UCP to "succeed going forward."
"I would propose our caucus operate from a clean slate moving forward," she wrote. "Politics and governing are difficult and exhausting.
"Along the way, mistakes will be made by good people. I encourage us to address past grievances privately and directly with the colleague who may have wronged you, come to peace with them, forgive and move forward together with unity and mutual respect."
