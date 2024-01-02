Dawson Park encampment dismantled Tuesday
The Dawson Park encampment was cleared on Tuesday as Edmonton officials aim to shut down all eight "high-risk" encampments that were the subject of an injunction last month.
Tents were removed from Dawson Park Tuesday morning, days after the first two high-risk encampments were removed.
"It's very sad and depressing to see somebody essentially packing up their entire life and trying to consolidate that into something so small," Jordan Morgan, a volunteer with Water Warriors, told CTV News Edmonton at one of the encampments.
Police officers and city officials told residents they had a couple of hours to leave when they began to clean up, said Bradley Lafortune, Public Interest Alberta's executive director.
"To me, this is social violence," Lafortune said.
"We're hearing that people don't want to go to the shelter spaces in this city…There's a lot of folks who say they don't feel safe there. It's not culturally appropriate. And beyond that, there's a lot of cases of assault. There's a lot of bedbugs. There's lice, there's a lot of basically, you know, unhealthy living situations in shelters."
Catlin Watson, a resident of the Dawson Park encampment, doesn't know where he'll go yet.
Despite that, he said officials had been fair with him and that he had no complaints.
“It doesn’t really matter that we have to move. It’s just a matter of expressing your gratitude; having people help clean up our mess is a real privilege," Watson said.
Edmonton has more than 1,400 shelter spaces and about 300 more are coming in the near future, a provincial spokesperson said in a statement.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
Jeffrey Epstein documents to be released but they aren't a list of clients or co-conspirators
Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Imam killed outside New Jersey mosque, and the shooter remains at large, authorities say
A New Jersey imam was shot multiple times and killed outside his mosque Wednesday, and authorities continue to search for the shooter, officials said.
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Calgary
-
Lights out at Nanton, Alta., grain elevators following theft of cables
A special light display was not featured on the twin grain elevators in Nanton, Alta., to ring in the new year. The cables supplying power to the lights were stolen on Dec. 29.
-
Unruly teen arrested after flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on track
Saskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.
-
Saskatoon ER nearly shuts down due to doctor illness
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured
Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants
A Moncton landlord has installed barbed wire in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Toronto
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
-
Yonge-Eglinton intersection reopens after years of Crosstown construction
Businesses in Midtown Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief as more than a decade of construction in the heart of the area nears an end.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Montreal
-
2 victims identified, suspect charged in fatal Montreal New Year's Day hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Ottawa
-
'Confident' there will be skating on the Rideau Canal this year: expert
Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says he is confident Ottawa will see a return to skating on the Rideau Canal this year.
-
Fire destroys home in Nepean, displaces 3 people
A house along Parkglen Drive has been destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon, said Ottawa Fire Services on X.
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
Kitchener
-
More people seeking shelter at Brantford’s emergency room
Brantford General Hospital is seeing an increase in the the number of unhoused people seeking shelter in its ER.
-
Hometown hero Loren Gabel inspiring the next generation of players on PWHL stage
When Kitchener’s Loren Gabel takes the ice Wednesday night in Boston, young hockey players in her hometown will be among the fans cheering her on.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Smoking in bed leads to residential fire in the Sault
One person was hurt Wednesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie when a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on North Street.
Winnipeg
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Unruly teen arrested after flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
-
Thieves break into Bear Clan office, steal up to 50 jackets meant for community members
The Bear Clan Patrol has been left disappointed following a series of break-ins dating back to October 2023.
Vancouver
-
Propane leak at Surrey gas station sparks evacuation
First responders are dealing with a propane leak at a gas station in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger while walking in Burnaby, RCMP say
A woman walking on a Burnaby street was sexually assaulted by a stranger over the weekend, according to authorities who are seeking information to advance the investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Victoria Police Department of wrongdoing after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of a James Bay area hotel.
-
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.