Day parole continued for man who killed common-law wife in 2009

The man who killed his common-law wife in their home more than a decade ago will remain on day parole for three more months while the Parole Board of Canada considers his request for full parole.

James Urbaniak was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Martel.

During his trial, court heard that he beat, stabbed and strangled Martel in their Morinville home in April 2009 after she announced plans to leave him.

The couple's three children were inside the home at the time of the attack.

Urbaniak was initially granted day parole in November 2019.

His day parole was revoked on Dec. 24, 2020, after officials learned he was in a romantic relationship with a staff member at his community-based residential facility, and had been lying about his whereabouts.

Day parole was granted for a second time in May 2022 and has been continued since then.

The board noted some concerns, including Urbaniak's new relationship, in which he is attending couple's counselling with his new girlfriend.

"You have a history of domestic violence that escalated to the death of the victim," the board wrote in its report. "You are in a current relationship where you have had some issues that have required couples counselling. It is important that your relationships be closely monitored."

The board also noted Urbaniak is beginning to explore a relationship with his eldest son through letters and texts, at the request of his son.

A number of conditions have been imposed on Urbaniak for the duration of his day parole, including to report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships, attend counselling, not to consume drugs or alcohol, and not to contact the victim's family without prior written approval.