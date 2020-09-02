EDMONTON -- A man is dead after being found hurt in the parking lot of north Edmonton’s Rosslyn hotel.

Police are calling the death suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Officers responded to a call for help from firefighters around 6 a.m.

"The male suffered some significant injuries and (was) transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," Detective Margaret Raposo told CTV News Edmonton.

"Currently, homicide is investigating as a suspicious death."

He has not been identified.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

Investigators have asked anyone travelling on 97 Street between 4:30 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday to check their dashcam footage, and for anyone who saw something to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.