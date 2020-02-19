EDMONTON -- The death of a man found injured on a busy west Edmonton street has been deemed suspicious.

Two Edmonton police officers found the man, believed to be in his 30s, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Stony Plain Road near 152 Street.

"During their interaction with him, the male lost consciousness. EMS was activated, CPR was started, the male was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries," Acting Insp. Tom Bechthold told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

Officers closed several blocks of Stony Plain Road Tuesday night and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday but police are withholding the cause and manner of death.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section wants to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information about the suspicious death.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have information about the death, call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.