'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island