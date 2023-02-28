$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
The infrastructure expense total is about $8 billion in 2023-24. That is up about $500 million from the year before but down from the $9 billion the NDP government spent in 2017-18.
The highlights include paying for part of a new hospital in Edmonton, improving Deerfoot Trail, Yellowhead Trail and Terwillegar Drive and incentivizing the petrochemical industry.
There is no money specifically earmarked for a provincial police force, a new arena in Calgary or upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.
- Sohi asks province for roughly $2B in cash including $185M for Commonwealth Stadium upgrades
- Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
- 'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Finance Minister Travis Toews was asked about Calgary getting more money than other parts of the province.
"The projects are based on need and priority. They have a ranking based on safety, they certainly have a ranking based on readiness. All of those factors are considered," he told reporters.
"From time to time it'll be Calgary, Edmonton or rural Alberta that seems to get the disproportionate amount of that investment but that's the process we stick to."
Alberta will fund planning for projects like a new Edmonton Law Courts, Stollery Children's Hospital and 14 new schools, but no cash is committed yet to actually build them.
The province estimates the projects, altogether, will create 32,000 direct and indirect jobs.
HEALTHCARE
Alberta is investing more than $3 billion to plan, build and expand health-care facilities and try to reduce surgical wait times.
The single biggest investments are for a new hospital in south Edmonton and a major expansion of the hospital in Red Deer.
- Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
- Alberta NDP pledges to 'urgently' build new hospital in south Edmonton
The Stollery and the Strathcona Community Hospital are each getting $3 million for planning. Stollery officials had asked for money for a standalone hospital but cash for that is not in the budget.
More than $200 million in capital dollars will be spent to increase surgical capacity in 16 communities including Edmonton.
Alberta will also renovate and upgrade 33 pharmacies in provincial facilities at a cost of $54 million.
There is $155 million for recovery communities in Red Deer, Lethbridge, Gunn, Edmonton, Calgary and the Blood Tribe First Nation. Planning work will be done for additional recovery spaces in Grande Prairie, as well as one each in northern and central Alberta.
Notable Projects:
- South Edmonton Hospital - $634 million
- Red Deer Hospital Expansion - $321 million
- Continuing Care - $310 million
- Surgical Initiative - $237 million
- Calgary Cancer Centre - $166 million
- Recovery Communities - $155 million
- Rural Health facilities - $105 million
- New EMS Vehicles - $15 million
ROADS AND BRIDGES
Alberta will spend nearly $2.3 billion over three years on various road and bridge projects.
There are 23 of them specifically mentioned in the budget on top of $403 million for general highway improvements and expansions.
The largest bill is for upgrades to Deerfoot Trail in Calgary but Edmonton is also getting major investments to the Yellowhead and Terwillegar Drive.
- $500-million concept plan complete for 4 km stretch of Yellowhead Trail
- Parkland County residents discuss solutions for 'intersection problem' at Highway 16A with province
Alberta will also spend $22 million to improve safety at the intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20, which many community members have been asking for.
Notable Projects:
- Deerfoot Trail Upgrades - $430 million
- Yellowhead Trail - $139 million
- Ring Road Improvements - $138 million
- Highway 63 north of Fort McMurray - $117 million
- Highway 11 Twinning - $108 million
- Terwillegar Expansion - $92 million
- Highway 60 Improvements - $61 million
- Ray Gibbon Drive - $3 million
- Highway 16A/ Range Road 20 - $22 million
SCHOOLS
Alberta is planning to spend $1.8 billion on new schools and post-secondary projects, most of which have already been announced.
There is $372 million for new schools in Edmonton, Valleyview, Taber, Airdrie, Lethbridge, Red Earth Creek, Breton and Calgary.
The province will also fund planning for 14 new schools in Edmonton, Calgary, Stettler, Okotoks, High Prairie and Coalhurst.
The province will also spend $137 million to increase spaces in charter and collegiate schools, including buying and renovating buildings.
MUNICIPALITIES AND TRANSIT
Budget 2023 commits $6.5 billion over three years for local infrastructure, including billions of dollars for light rail transit.
Federal and provincial funding for LRT will surpass $3 billion over three years. The majority of that money is for existing LRT projects in Edmonton and Calgary. There is also some money to expand the Valley and Metro lines in the capital as part of plans that were previously announced.
- Feds greenlight $400M for Capital LRT line Phase 1 work
- City receives $2B in funding from federal and provincial government for LRT projects
Alberta will also transfer $2 billion under the Municipal Sustainability Initiative and its successor, the Local Government Fiscal Framework to help fund projects in cities and towns.
Affordable and Indigenous housing projects will get a combined $370 million over three years.
"There's great need out there both in our municipalities, Edmonton and Calgary especially, but more than that. We can go to Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, other regions as well," Toews said.
"We have a long-term strategy around affordable housing. Our goal is to add 25,000 additional doors over time. We're sticking to that plan."
There is $211 million in the budget to improve water and wastewater and $5 million for planning a mass-transit connection to the Calgary International Airport.
OTHER NOTABLE PROJECTS:
- Petrochemical Incentive - $484 million
- Broadband Strategy - $369 million
- Affordable and Indigenous Housing - $370 million
- Springbank Reservoir - $282 million
- Carbon Capture and Storage - $246 million
- Community Facility Enhancements - $150 million
- Red Deer Justice Centre - $83 million
- Court of Appeal (Calgary) - $64 million
- Government Vehicles - $41 million
- Justice and Correctional Facilities - $35 million
- New Campgrounds - $12 million
- Misericordia Hospital Modernization - $8 million
- Red Deer Emergency Shelter - $7 million
- Edmonton Law Court Planning - $3 million
