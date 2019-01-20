Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Death, vehicle fire in northwest Edmonton non-criminal: EPS
Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 8:49PM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 5:23AM MST
Police say that the death of a person found in a burning vehicle is non-criminal.
Investigators were called to the area of 163 Street just north of 137 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday where they found the vehicle on fire.
A body was found in the driver’s seat.
Police say they will not be releasing any further information in the case.