Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police

Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.

Carolann Robillard, 35, and her child, Sara, who also went by Jayden, 11, were stabbed near Crawford Plains School shortly before 5 p.m. on May 5.

Carolann died at the scene and her child died in hospital.

Shortly after, two police officers shot the man believed to be responsible for the stabbings several blocks from the attacks.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.

On Monday, Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said the accused was in hospital in life-threatening condition.

He added police would not be releasing the man's name until his next-of-kin had been notified of his condition.

While McFee did not release the man's name, he described his lengthy criminal history.

"I can confirm he was known to police, having a history dating back to 2009 that included multiple charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, and an incident last year involving a random assault on a 12-year-old child at an LRT station," McFee said.

"Though he has been in and out of jail on various charges, officers most recently interacted with him last month when he allegedly assaulted an individual with a scooter. He was brought before a judge and released with conditions and the charges were later stayed."

No further information has been released.