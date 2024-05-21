Defensive prowess at end of Game 7 key to Oilers' victory over Canucks
Every game has pivotal moments.
Of the ones the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks encountered in Game 7 of their playoff series Monday night, the dying minutes of the decisive second-round showdown arguably provided the most drama.
And while the successful kill of a four-minute Canucks power play by the Oilers late in the first period and into the second was a huge moment, too, the sheer turmoil of the game's dying scenes was enough to turn the staunchest stomach.
The Canucks had already increased their tempo after Conor Garland scored part-way through the third period for their first goal of the game when Filip Hronek's slap shot got past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner four minutes later to make it 3-2 Edmonton.
Cue potential chaos.
That's when Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch called a time-out to settle his players down and offer encouragement.
The remaining 4:36 stands as testament to how Knoblauch's words and a pep talk delivered by defenceman Darnell Nurse during the final TV timeout calmed the Oilers' nerves.
While the Canucks turned up the pressure even more, the Oilers stayed focused on fending them off. And did.
It was "a great job of bending but not breaking," Edmonton star Connor McDavid said of the effort.
"We did a good job of just rolling the lines, killing the clock and keeping them to the outside," McDavid said following the game.
"It (got) interesting eventually as they're playing for their (playoff) lives. They were pushing hard, sending everyone every time."
That effort effectively quashed the Canucks' attack. While the remainder of the game was spent mostly in the Oilers' end amid the sustained roar of the Rogers Arena crowd, the Canucks failed to get a shot on Skinner despite several chances.
Here's how the final 4:36 played out:
- 4:25: Following an icing call, Canucks centre Elias Lindholm beats Oilers counterpart Leon Draisaitl on the faceoff.
- 4:10: With the puck in the Oilers' end, Draisaitl uses his stick to deflect a Dakota Joshua pass attempt to Jonas Hoglander.
- 4:00: Oilers winger Dylan Holloway blocks a shot from the point by Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov
- 3:55: Zadorov recovers the puck but has his pass attempt to Hoglander deflected out of play by Draisaitl. Oilers centre Sam Carrick beats Canucks' J.T. Miller on the ensuing defensive zone faceoff, getting the puck to winger Connor Brown who clears it.
- 3:40: After McDavid carries the puck into the Canucks zone, Oilers forward Warren Foegele handles the puck along the end boards over a 15-second span, fending off the Vancouver forecheck and eventually finding McDavid for a shot on goalie Arturs Silovs.
- 3:20: Oilers winger Zach Hyman picks up the puck following McDavid's shot behind the Canucks net, battling three Canucks for possession and pinning it over 10 seconds.
- 3:10: Garland regains possession of the puck for Vancouver but spends the next 25 seconds circling back into his zone to evade the Oilers' forecheck before passing it to defenceman Tyler Myers, who carries it past his own blue line. In all, the Oilers kept the puck in the Canucks zone for one minute.
- 2:38: Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy passes the puck into the slot in front of Skinner, but it deflects off the skate of Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm. The Canucks circle back into their zone to regroup after trying to pull Silovs for an extra attacker.
- 1:51: After possession goes back and forth between the two sides, the Canucks pull Silovs for an extra skater after getting the puck deep into the Oilers' zone. Hyman subsequently gets hold of the puck and flips it to centre ice.
- 0:52: After a battle along the boards in the Oilers end, Draisaitl retrieves the puck and carries it out, racing Canucks captain Quinn Hughes into the Vancouver end, where Hughes wins it back.
- 0:12: In their best scoring chance over the last four-and-a-half minutes, Canucks winger Elias Pettersson wins a puck battle and quickly feeds Miller in the high slot. His one-timer deflected harmlessly off the skate of teammate Zadorov, who was waiting untouched in front of Skinner, to the ice in front of him, where McDavid batted the puck off teammate Mattias Janmark and out of the Oilers zone.
Final score in Game 7: 3-2 Oilers.
Final shots: 29-17 Oilers.
Final blocked-shot tally: 21-8 Oilers.
"(There were) some big blocks," Nugent-Hopkins, one of nine Oilers players who recorded a blocked Canucks shot with three, said after the game.
"They've got a lot of skill, and the best way to deter that is to keep them to the outside ...
"It's something that we talked about, corrected a little bit into the third (period) and didn't give up as many (shots). If you play a team that's pushing back in Game 7, you've got to keep them as much to the outside and let your goaltender take care of the rest."
Knoblauch said he saw many "key" defensive plays at game's end that helped the Oilers overcome the pressing Canucks, "whether breaking up a play in the slot with a stick or I don't know how many key block shots we had ..."
"If we're going to have success, and we talked about it right through the regular season and in the playoffs, the best teams are the ones that can defend," he said.
"We need to be able to defend, and overall (in) the series, I thought we did a pretty good job."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From AI running wild to collapsing ecosystems, government report outlines future disruptions
From collapsing ecosystems to artificial intelligence running wild, a new Canadian government report outlines 35 disruptions that could rattle the country in the coming years.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
opinion Tom Mulcair: With Trudeau spiralling, Mark Carney waits in the wings
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that if there's an unofficial frontrunner in the eventual race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, it has to be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Police in Ontario say suspects charged in armed home invasion near Toronto part of 'larger criminal network'
Police in Ontario say a group of suspects charged in an armed home invasion north of Toronto last year were driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Calgary just one month earlier.
Stolen septic truck swerves through traffic, spike belt needed to stop it: Manitoba RCMP
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after police say she stole a septic truck from a Manitoba community and drove erratically on the highway.
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
-
Serial killer Robert Pickton, convicted in Calgary woman's death, sent to hospital after attack
Robert Pickton is clinging to life in a Quebec hospital after being attacked on Sunday in prison.
-
Calgary pilot project brings students and seniors together
Two post-secondary students met their new roomies for the fall semester on Tuesday morning. But their dorm rooms will be different than any others in Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
-
Lethbridge sees record number of overdose deaths in 2023
New data released by the province shows that 124 people died in Lethbridge in 2023 due to a drug overdose, the most ever recorded.
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Sask. flag football team wins national championship
The long weekend proved to be a memorable one for members of the Team Saskatchewan U16 flag football team — they brought home some hardware from Kingston, Ontario.
-
Saskatoon returning to 'typical' spring weather in 2024
According to Environment Canada, rainfall has been recorded in Saskatoon for nearly half the month as showers, clouds and cool temperatures continue to dominate the forecast.
Regina
-
'One more trophy to win': Warriors prepare for Memorial Cup
Tuesday marked the final practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors before they head to Saginaw, Mich. for the 2024 Memorial Cup.
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Regina police operation underway on Garnet Street, SWAT called in
Regina police are asking people to stay away from the 1200 block of Garnet Street Tuesday afternoon while an operation is underway.
Vancouver
-
Ministry investigating possible overpass strike in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Another truck appears to have made contact with an overpass in the Lower Mainland, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday, though the owner of the vehicle involved says nothing was struck.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
City of Langley votes to stop child-care centres from opening in part of downtown
The City of Langley is looking to prevent new child-care centres from opening in part of its historic downtown.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
-
Thousands of TTC workers could be on strike as of June 7
Thousands of TTC workers could walk off the job starting on June 7 after the Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a no-board report to their union on Tuesday.
-
Police in Ontario say suspects charged in armed home invasion near Toronto part of 'larger criminal network'
Police in Ontario say a group of suspects charged in an armed home invasion north of Toronto last year were driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Calgary just one month earlier.
Montreal
-
Judge says Quebec's language law regarding court translations is 'inoperable'
A Quebec court judge has declared inoperable a portion of the province's language law that requires English-language court decisions to be immediately translated into French.
-
Time to end peanut bans in Quebec schools, focus on education instead: allergy group
Many schools in Quebec have bans in place to protect children who are allergic to peanuts but the provincial agency that advocates for people living with allergies is actually recommending an end to those policies.
-
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada Goose vs. fox fight on video
Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada Goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Atlantic
-
Halifax suffering from gridlock following accidents
An accident or vehicle breakdown on any of the major routes in Halifax can often cause traffic chaos.
-
Shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation
Two recent reports of shots fired in Dartmouth, N.S., are under investigation.
-
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
Winnipeg
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
'Everything was stolen': Winnipeg community centre frustrated after break in at their batting cage
A Winnipeg community centre has been left to deal with the aftermath of a break in, which resulted in a number of items being stolen, including a pitching machine.
-
'Down about three feet': Lake Winnipeg water down significantly compared to years past
People who were out on Lake Winnipeg over the long weekend may have noticed it was different than usual. Water levels are noticeably lower as drought conditions continue for a second straight year.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa ends after ominous clouds pass over city
Hot and humid weather brought a hefty downpour to the Ottawa area, with a massive shelf cloud looming overhead.
-
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
-
150 homes affected by gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet
Enbridge Gas has shut off service to around 150 homes in Blackburn Hamlet after a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
-
From AI running wild to collapsing ecosystems, government report outlines future disruptions
From collapsing ecosystems to artificial intelligence running wild, a new Canadian government report outlines 35 disruptions that could rattle the country in the coming years.
-
Driver rolled truck into ditch, fled scene, northern Ont. police say
A driver involved in a rollover single-vehicle collision near Kapuskasing has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to remain.
Barrie
-
Essa Township woman in 4-year dispute with conservation authority to house elderly parents on her property
An Essa Township woman and her family are in a multi-year dispute with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority over a secondary unit on her property to house her elderly parents.
-
Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Longtime Toronto paramedic faces charges for misconduct inside Kitchener, Ont. strip club
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
-
'Chaos' in Kitchener park as fireworks shot at large crowd and police
A 14-year-old is facing charges after fireworks were shot at people in a Kitchener park on Victoria Day.
-
New photos released of Fairview Park Mall robbery suspects
Eight new photos have been released of an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
London
-
Sentencing hearing set for senior found guilty in crash that killed young Girl Guide
Sentencing hearing dates have been set for a 79-year-old woman found guilty of crashing her SUV into a group of young Girl Guides and killing one of them.
-
'Micro tunneling' under Wharncliffe Road will open capacity for development
The City of London has brought in a massive drilling machine to tunnel under Wharncliffe Road. It is part of a $7.3 million project.
-
All of the evidence is in at disturbing child abuse trial
The father involved in a child abuse case in London, Ont. has denied he ever physically or sexually assaulted his children as he wrapped up his testimony on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
'No one thinks it's going to happen to them': Severe weather warnings roll into the Lightning Capital of Canada
As weather watchers warn of heat and humidity across southwestern Ontario this week, forecasters also are reminding residents about severe weather, including lightning and thunderstorms.
-
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
-
'If it wasn't for smoke alarms I wouldn't be here': Working smoke alarm credited with saving father and son
Chris Ferrari and his son were inside their house in the 2500-block of Jos. St. Louis Avenue when fire broke out at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.