Medical professionals say they’re concerned about challenges in light of the government's move to scrap plans for a super lab in Edmonton.

The NDP government started building a $590 million super lab near the University of Alberta. The plan was to move five medical labs in the city under one roof.

The UCP stopped construction on the project and said the new lab would do nothing to improve patient services.

Members of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science discussed the challenges that medical labs in Alberta are dealing with on Tuesday night.

“Some common things that came up during the discussion was the desperate need to help address and fix crumbling infrastructure in labs,” CSMLS Director Joel Rivero said.

Officials say they’re still sending some specimens outside the province to be tested, which leads to delays for patients.

The CSMLS plans to ask the provincial government to improve medical lab testing in Edmonton and northern Alberta.