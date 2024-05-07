EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Denver to Edmonton flight delayed after plane gets stuck on route to terminal: Edmonton airport

    An airplane got stuck on the way to the terminal at the Edmonton airport on May 7, 2024. (Credit: Andrew Zambrano) An airplane got stuck on the way to the terminal at the Edmonton airport on May 7, 2024. (Credit: Andrew Zambrano)
    Passengers on a flight from Denver to Edmonton were delayed on Tuesday after their plane got stuck while taxiing to the gate in Edmonton.

    "At approximately 2:20 p.m., an arriving aircraft was disabled when its back wheel became stuck just off the maneuvering area," Edmonton International Airport (YEG) spokesperson Megan Hall wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

    "Airport operations are unaffected."

    Hall said passengers were eventually taken to the terminal by bus, and anyone with accessibility needs was being supported.

    Emergency services were also called to the scene as a precaution, Hall added.

