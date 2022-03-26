Detectives investigating after 'seriously injured' person found at southwest Edmonton bus stop

Police are investigating after a male found with stab wounds at a bus stop in southwest Edmonton Friday evening later died in hospital.

Officers responded to reports of a seriously injured male at a bus stop along Saddleback Road NW in front of a multi-unit residence near 114 Street around 11:20 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said in a release on Saturday afternoon.

EPS members provided first aid to the wounded person until paramedics transported him to hospital. According to EPS, the male later died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled as homicide detectives continue to investigate the suspicious death.

No further details were available from EPS.

Police ask residents in the area of Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue to review security and dash camera footage for any suspicious activity between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.