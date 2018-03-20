Ahead of a weekend job fair, the developer of the Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport has released details on the first stores that will open with the mall.

Ivanhoé Cambridge and Simon announced the first 70 tenants in the new shopping complex, anchored by six stores: DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse, F21, H&M, Nike Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, and Marshalls (set to open in the summer).

Officials said the 428,000 square foot complex is the only fully enclosed outlet shopping centre in the region. The mall is expected to generate more than 1,200 new jobs, 1,000 full time and part time retail jobs, and 200 construction-related positions.

The developer said more than 40 retailers are participating in a job fair on March 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel.

The outlet mall is expected to open May 2.