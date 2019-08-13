

A developer is seeking $13 million from the City of Edmonton to overhaul a Strathearn property that lies near a future LRT station.

Strathearn Heights is a collection of about 50 two-and-a-half storey walk-up apartment buildings constructed during the 1950s.

"I don’t look at it as looking for financial help. I’m looking at how do we get a win-win situation for the city and for ourselves," said David Kent, vice president of development company Strathearn Heights Limited.

Kent is appealing to the city to use the money to construct a town centre style complex and also to build 88 Street, a road that doesn't exist in the immediate area.

The city says it's willing to work with the developer, but they've yet to reach a deal.

"I don’t think it’s going to happen unless we can find a way to help and do something creative on the financial side," said Coun. Ben Henderson.

The project is slated to be addressed in a committee meeting at city hall on Monday.

Any decision made there would still need to be approved by the full council following a public hearing.

With files from Jeremy Thompson