An Edmonton woman has been missing in Saskatchewan since the start of the month and police are now concerned for her well-being.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford on May 1 and her family has not heard from her since.

The 25-year-old woman was in the area of North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation to attend a funeral on April 27, where she “expressed a desire to return to Edmonton,” RCMP said.

Police are investigating if Laverdiere left North Battleford after May 1. She did not have transportation or the means to leave, and RCMP are concerned she attempted to hitchhike back to Alberta.

RCMP are considering her disappearance to be suspicious.

She is described as 5’4” tall, 140 pounds, and has burgundy hair, grey contact lenses, small tattoos on her neck and eyebrow, and nose piercings. When she went missing, Laverdiere may have been wearing bright white shoes, a black jacket and black pants with unique red and white stripes, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Anyone with information about Laverdiere’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.