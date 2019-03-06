The independent MLA videotaped by UCP staffers leaving a meeting with a top advisor to Rachel Notley feels “harassed.”

On Monday night, Unite Alberta tweeted a video of Prab Gill leaving his office moments after Jeremy Nolais, a senior advisor to the premier.

Wonder why Premier Notley's senior advisor Jeremy Nolais was busy meeting with Independent MLA Prab Gill in the latter's office this afternoon. Is the NDP Caucus about to gain a new MLA? Not sure if aligning with the NDP is a good move in Calgary, though... #ableg #abpoli #UCP pic.twitter.com/hEByNwvAi1 — Unite Alberta (@UniteAlberta) March 5, 2019

“I’m still in shock,” Gill told CTV News on Wednesday. “I had no clue that somebody was recording me.”

“You’re videotaping me for your own political purpose. You had no idea what the meeting was all about. We meet with the ministers and cabinet ministers and premier staff members all the time; this is nothing new.”

The tweet came after the UCP sent Gill a cease and desist letter for recent allegations against the party.

“He has made what we consider defamatory allegations against our entire party,” UCP Leader Jason Kenney said. “They’re coming from somebody who, I guess, is angry with the consequences of his own actions.”

Gill left the UCP in October 2017 after he was accused of tampering with ballots at a constituency meeting. The independent MLA has since alleged that Kenney is guilty of voter fraud and illegal fundraising.

“If [the allegations] weren’t true, I wouldn’t be writing to the commanding officer of K-Division,” Gill said. “I will tell people my side of the truth. I’m not going to stop.”

The Legislative Assembly Office is investigating the video, and the Elections Commissioner is looking into Gill’s allegations about the UCP.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier