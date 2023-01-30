'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
Police officers were called to the Northgate Transit Terminal on 137 Avenue and 97 Street at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The man was "acting erratically" when he entered the empty bus through an open rear door, Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Monday.
"The male caused significant damage to the interior of the bus before reportedly exiting the bus with an ice pick that he had located on the bus. It was reported that he then threatened a female who was standing outside," Sgt. Dan Thames wrote in an email.
EPS' Air1 helicopter was called in to track the man and Thames said he was arrested a short time later.
Police didn't provide the name of the accused but said several charges have been laid including mischief over $5,000.
The driver had already left the bus to use the washroom and was not directly involved, a city spokesperson said, adding that no one else was injured in the incident.
The damage is expected to cost anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000 to fix.
'HELP IS ON THE WAY'
"These images are disturbing. Edmonton deserves better," Premier Danielle Smith wrote when she shared photos of the bus in a Sunday tweet.
"[Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister] Mike Ellis, Edmonton Police Service and the task force have my full support to not only provide compassionate care to those suffering addiction, but also ensure reliable public safety across our capital city."
CTV News Edmonton has been provided with several copies of photos showing the damage to the bus, but has not been able to confirm the original source of the images.
Smith's government assembled the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force in December in response to social disorder and police reporting a rise in violence downtown and along transit lines.
"The task force is focused on collaboration between municipal and provincial officials combined with expertise brought by community leaders to find meaningful solutions to social disorder," Ellis, a former Calgary police officer, tweeted about the bus incident.
"We are working diligently to find solutions that will have real impact to improving public safety by helping along a path to recovery. Help is on the way soon."
'THEY HAVEN'T REALLY STEPPED UP'
Last February, a new Transit Safety Plan was approved in Edmonton in an effort to improve safety and cleanliness on the system while providing mental health, housing and addictions support to people who need it.
"The disorder that we are seeing in our streets are a direct result of homelessness, addiction and mental health crisis that we are facing in our communities and I welcome the province's intervention in this," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told reporters Monday.
"These are provincial responsibilities and they haven't really stepped up to provide necessary support to struggling Edmontonians and the impact is more disorder."
Sohi pointed out that city council has recently increased the police budget, is funding new safety and cleanliness programs in Chinatown and is hiring more peace officers and security officers for transit centres.
The mayor wants Alberta to increase the number of shelter spaces and affordable homes in the city as well as improve access to mental health and addiction treatment programs.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
BREAKING | Committee of MPs recommends that hybrid Parliament become permanent, with caveats
MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee are recommending that hybrid Parliament and the electronic voting system become permanent features of the House of Commons.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Quebec RCMP say they rescued man trying to cross U.S. border on foot through woods
Quebec RCMP say they rescued a man over the weekend who became lost in the woods in heavy snow while trying to cross the border into the United States.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Calgary
-
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
Castleguard Cave is located about 170 kilometres north of the Cave and Basin Historic Site.
-
RCMP warn of snow and ice-covered QEII Highway north of Calgary
RCMP are warning motorists to travel with caution on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to slippery driving conditions.
-
University of Lethbridge will not host scheduled lecture by controversial guest speaker
The University of Lethbridge, following a great deal of push back from students and members of the public, says it will not provide space for a planned lecture from a controversial guest speaker.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. hockey team so desperate for players it turns to Twitter callout
The Rosthern Wheatkings senior men’s team was so desperate for players for its game on Saturday it put out a tweet calling for them.
-
COVID-19 virus in Saskatoon's wastewater nearly doubled
The COVID-19 viral load in the city’s wastewater nearly doubled in the last week, according to the latest University of Saskatchewan data.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.
Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax murder trial hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
Saint John police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman
Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
-
Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
Toronto
-
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
-
Sunwing passenger recounts moments after pilot shuts down engine mid-air
A Toronto passenger said her Sunwing Airlines flight was unforgettable as she recounted the moments after the pilot shut down the plane’s engine mid-flight to Montego Bay on Friday.
-
3 teenagers charged in alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale
Three 15-year-old boys are in police custody following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Ottawa
-
Governments failed Ottawa residents during convoy occupation, people's commission finds
A report into the impact of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation on residents of Ottawa has accused all three levels of government of failing to uphold the human rights of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.
-
Member of Kanata 5 tragedy launching BrainSTRONG charity to raise awareness of brain injuries
One of the five cyclists injured by a driver in Kanata in 2009, known as the "Kanata Five", is launching a charity to raise awareness about the effects of Acquired Brain Injury.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police continue to investigate youth stabbing
A 17-year-old youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Brantford on Monday afternoon.
-
TH&B Bridge in Brantford reopens following temporary closure for homophobic vandalism investigation
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating "significant vandalism" to the TH&B Bridge in Brantford, including homophobic vandalism targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Woodstock crash involving stolen vehicle and police cruiser now being investigated by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser in Woodstock.
Northern Ontario
-
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
-
Manitoba premier promotes four backbenchers in pre-election cabinet shuffle
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promoted four backbenchers from suburban Winnipeg areas to her inner circle Monday in a cabinet shuffle eight months out from an election.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
-
Fire that trapped B.C. man in his Tesla was not caused by car's battery: Transport Canada
An investigation into a frightening incident where a Tesla suddenly caught fire in North Vancouver—briefly trapping the driver inside—has ruled out the car's battery as the cause, according to Transport Canada.
-
Const. Nicole Chan feared she'd never work again after last hospital visit: VPD sergeant
A Vancouver police sergeant who says he was Const. Nicole Chan's friend and mentor has told a coroner's inquest that Chan believed she would never return to work because human resource officers went to the hospital when she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic launches investigation into alleged anti-Ukrainian harassment on campus
The University of Victoria is looking into recent reports of harassment towards members of the Ukrainian Students Society.
-
Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package
A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 30
Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 30-year-old woman missing in Nanaimo, B.C. Police say Samantha Evans has not been heard from since Jan. 11. Her family contacted the Nanaimo RCMP one week later and a missing person's investigation was launched on Jan. 18.